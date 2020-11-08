Read the full post at Nanonation website – Nov2020

Nebraska Army National Guard + Virtual Reality | Part 1

Excerpt

Nanonation is partnering with the Nebraska Army National Guard to bring a Virtual Reality (VR) experience to their recruiting efforts. Through the partnership, Nanonation has been able to understand the process in which young men and women are recruited to the Guard and are developing a VR game consistent with their training exercises. We are going to walk you through the project in the coming months and allow you to see how it is done! The first step – create the perfect character animations who we lovingly call Pete, Chloe, and Sergeant. The second step – record the perfect audio for each character and work through the kinks with in-person testing, which took place in our offices this week. See the photos below.

Read the full post and see the pictures at the Nanonation website