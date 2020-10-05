Inspire has grown from what was once the Arby’s brand to a family of five distinct restaurant brands and nearly $15 billion in system sales – making it the 5th largest restaurant company in the U.S. But it wasn’t all just M&A and new store development driving growth – the company’s culture has been a key enabler to its agility and ability to increase sales. Hear from Co-founder and CEO Paul Brown as he shares what lessons have been learned along the way, and discusses the importance of thinking differently, valuing maverick behavior, and why giving back matters.