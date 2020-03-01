Self-Service Kiosks for Hotels, Restaurants

Article on Hospitality Tech by Vispero Feb 2020

By Laura Boniello Miller, Corporate Business Development Manager for the JAWS Kiosk program at Vispero, parent company of The Paciello Group – 02/26/2020

People with disabilities travel and dine out just like everyone else. Research conducted by the Open Doors Organization in 2015 found that “more than 26 million adults with disabilities traveled for pleasure and/or business, taking 73 million trips.” This spending has a significant impact on the travel industry, but sometimes the technology employed by hotels and restaurants is not accommodating to people with disabilities. This offers hospitality an excellent opportunity to employ self-service technology that will improve their disabled guest’s experience and capture more of their spending power with accommodations and services that support this group.

Read full article